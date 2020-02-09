Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Calling All Warrior Athletes

    NORFOLK, VA, UNITED STATES

    09.02.2020

    Video by Lance Cpl. Jack Chen and Sgt. Danielle Prentice

    Fleet Marine Force Atlantic, U.S. Marine Corps Forces Command

    HITT certified trainers at the Hopkins Hall Gym demonstrate workouts that are going to be used during the HITT competition at Camp Elmore, October 14, 2020. Each participant will receive a T-shirt, water bottle, towel and a hat. The top 3 males and female winners of the competition will receive either a bronze, silver, or gold kettlebell. For more information contact Allen Sese at 757-445-1288 or email allen.sese@usmc-mccs.org. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Danielle Prentice and Lance Cpl. Jack Chen/released)

