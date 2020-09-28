USAG Italy Best Warrior Competition B-Roll ACFT

U.S. Army Best Warrior Competition 2020 competitor Staff Sgt. Jason Simmons qualifies for the Army Combat Fitness Test on Caserma Ederle in Vicenza, Italy on Monday, Sept. 28, 2020. He is the only competitor in the U.S. Army Best Warrior Competition 2020 to represent the U.S. Army Garrison Italy.
|Date Taken:
|09.28.2020
|Date Posted:
|10.02.2020 03:33
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|768169
|VIRIN:
|200928-A-UN218-584
|Filename:
|DOD_108006727
|Length:
|00:02:04
|Location:
|VICENZA, IT
|Hometown:
|CINCINNATI, OH, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
