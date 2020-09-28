USAG Italy Best Warrior Competition B-Roll ACFT

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Army Best Warrior Competition 2020 competitor Staff Sgt. Jason Simmons qualifies for the Army Combat Fitness Test on Caserma Ederle in Vicenza, Italy on Monday, Sept. 28, 2020. He is the only competitor in the U.S. Army Best Warrior Competition 2020 to represent the U.S. Army Garrison Italy.