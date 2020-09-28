Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USAG Italy Best Warrior Competition B-Roll ACFT

    VICENZA, ITALY

    09.28.2020

    Video by Maria Cavins 

    U.S. Army Garrison Italy

    U.S. Army Best Warrior Competition 2020 competitor Staff Sgt. Jason Simmons qualifies for the Army Combat Fitness Test on Caserma Ederle in Vicenza, Italy on Monday, Sept. 28, 2020. He is the only competitor in the U.S. Army Best Warrior Competition 2020 to represent the U.S. Army Garrison Italy.

    Date Taken: 09.28.2020
    Date Posted: 10.02.2020 03:33
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 768169
    VIRIN: 200928-A-UN218-584
    Filename: DOD_108006727
    Length: 00:02:04
    Location: VICENZA, IT 
    Hometown: CINCINNATI, OH, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USAG Italy Best Warrior Competition B-Roll ACFT, by Maria Cavins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    ACFT
    Target_News_Europe
    Best Warrior Competition 2020
    SSG Jason Simmons

