Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Defense Intelligence Agency Change of Directorship and Retirement Ceremony

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    MD, UNITED STATES

    10.01.2020

    Courtesy Video

    Army Multimedia and Visual Information Directorate

    General Mark A. Milley, USA, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, will preside over the ceremony in which Lieutenant General Robert P. Ashley, Jr., USA, will relinquish the Directorship of the Defense Intelligence Agency to Lieutenant General Scott D. Berrier, USA, followed by a Retirement Ceremony in honor of Lieutenant General Robert P. Ashley, Jr., USA. The ceremony will be held on Thursday, 1 October at 4:00 p.m. at Defense Intelligence Agency Headquarters, Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.01.2020
    Date Posted: 10.01.2020 22:14
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 768130
    Filename: DOD_108006421
    Length: 01:35:08
    Location: MD, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Defense Intelligence Agency Change of Directorship and Retirement Ceremony, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT