General Mark A. Milley, USA, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, will preside over the ceremony in which Lieutenant General Robert P. Ashley, Jr., USA, will relinquish the Directorship of the Defense Intelligence Agency to Lieutenant General Scott D. Berrier, USA, followed by a Retirement Ceremony in honor of Lieutenant General Robert P. Ashley, Jr., USA. The ceremony will be held on Thursday, 1 October at 4:00 p.m. at Defense Intelligence Agency Headquarters, Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling.
|Date Taken:
|10.01.2020
|Date Posted:
|10.01.2020 22:14
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|768130
|Filename:
|DOD_108006421
|Length:
|01:35:08
|Location:
|MD, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Defense Intelligence Agency Change of Directorship and Retirement Ceremony, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT