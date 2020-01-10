Defense Intelligence Agency Change of Directorship and Retirement Ceremony

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



General Mark A. Milley, USA, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, will preside over the ceremony in which Lieutenant General Robert P. Ashley, Jr., USA, will relinquish the Directorship of the Defense Intelligence Agency to Lieutenant General Scott D. Berrier, USA, followed by a Retirement Ceremony in honor of Lieutenant General Robert P. Ashley, Jr., USA. The ceremony will be held on Thursday, 1 October at 4:00 p.m. at Defense Intelligence Agency Headquarters, Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling.