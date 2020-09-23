Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Exercise FICTION URCHIN feature

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UKRAINE

    09.23.2020

    Video by Staff Sgt. Michael Washburn 

    352nd Special Operations Wing Public Affairs

    The feature video for Exercise FICTION URCHIN that lasted from September 17 - 23, 2020. The 352 SOW deployed to Ukraine to demonstrate commitment to the Black Sea region, support the Ukraine SOF capability and increase recruitment efforts through various engagements with Ukraine SOF units. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Michael Washburn)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.23.2020
    Date Posted: 10.01.2020 18:36
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 768124
    VIRIN: 200923-F-DS848-001
    Filename: DOD_108006330
    Length: 00:02:25
    Location: UA
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Exercise FICTION URCHIN feature, by SSgt Michael Washburn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    commando
    SOF
    CV-22
    Ukraine
    U.S. Air Force
    U.S. Army
    military free fall
    MC-130
    SOW
    352 SOW
    Vinnytsia
    MFF
    352 Special Operations Wing
    FICTION URCHIN
    UKR
    U.S. UKR

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT