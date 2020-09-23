Exercise FICTION URCHIN feature

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/768124" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

The feature video for Exercise FICTION URCHIN that lasted from September 17 - 23, 2020. The 352 SOW deployed to Ukraine to demonstrate commitment to the Black Sea region, support the Ukraine SOF capability and increase recruitment efforts through various engagements with Ukraine SOF units. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Michael Washburn)