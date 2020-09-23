The feature video for Exercise FICTION URCHIN that lasted from September 17 - 23, 2020. The 352 SOW deployed to Ukraine to demonstrate commitment to the Black Sea region, support the Ukraine SOF capability and increase recruitment efforts through various engagements with Ukraine SOF units. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Michael Washburn)
|Date Taken:
|09.23.2020
|Date Posted:
|10.01.2020 18:36
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|768124
|VIRIN:
|200923-F-DS848-001
|Filename:
|DOD_108006330
|Length:
|00:02:25
|Location:
|UA
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Exercise FICTION URCHIN feature, by SSgt Michael Washburn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT