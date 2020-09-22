Oregon National Guard members support OPLAN Smokey

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Oregon Guardsmen from the Army and Air Force supported OPLAN Smokey by "mopping up" burned areas in order to prevent more fires from spreading. Team members gave their perspective on the experience.



Team members in order of appearance:

Member 1: Army National Guard 1st Lieutenant Beth Biggs, 141st Brigade Support Battalion, Portland, OR

Member 2: Crew boss for National Guard team 3, Mr. Daniel Cleveland, Wildlands Fire management officer, Oregon Military Department

Member 3: Air National Guard Senior Airman Chad Bowen, 142nd Wing, Portland Air National Guard Base, OR

Member 4: Officer in Charge, Air National Guard Lt. Col. Joseph Lontai, 142nd Wing, Portland Air National Guard Base, OR