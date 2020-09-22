Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Oregon National Guard members support OPLAN Smokey

    PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES

    09.22.2020

    Video by Senior Airman Valerie Seelye 

    142nd Wing

    Oregon Guardsmen from the Army and Air Force supported OPLAN Smokey by "mopping up" burned areas in order to prevent more fires from spreading. Team members gave their perspective on the experience.

    Team members in order of appearance:
    Member 1: Army National Guard 1st Lieutenant Beth Biggs, 141st Brigade Support Battalion, Portland, OR
    Member 2: Crew boss for National Guard team 3, Mr. Daniel Cleveland, Wildlands Fire management officer, Oregon Military Department
    Member 3: Air National Guard Senior Airman Chad Bowen, 142nd Wing, Portland Air National Guard Base, OR
    Member 4: Officer in Charge, Air National Guard Lt. Col. Joseph Lontai, 142nd Wing, Portland Air National Guard Base, OR

    Date Taken: 09.22.2020
    Date Posted: 10.01.2020 17:24
    Category: Newscasts
    Video ID: 768104
    VIRIN: 200922-F-ON660-451
    Filename: DOD_108006169
    Length: 00:02:36
    Location: PORTLAND, OR, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Oregon National Guard members support OPLAN Smokey, by SrA Valerie Seelye, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    ANG
    Air Force
    Army
    OPLAN Smokey
    142nd Wing
    OregonWildfires2020

