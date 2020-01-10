Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    40th Annual Secretary of Defense Disability Awards Ceremony

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    DC, UNITED STATES

    10.01.2020

    Courtesy Video

    Army Multimedia and Visual Information Directorate

    The Department of Defense will commemorate National Disability Employment Awareness Month, Oct. 1.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.01.2020
    Date Posted: 10.01.2020 17:09
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 768091
    Filename: DOD_108005998
    Length: 01:00:47
    Location: DC, US
    Web Views: 7
    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 40th Annual Secretary of Defense Disability Awards Ceremony, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Department of Defense
    Disability Awards Ceremony

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT