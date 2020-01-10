Senior Airman Jesse Nava, 341st Missile Maintenance Squadron missile handling technician, talks about why he joined the United States Air Force, why his job is important, and how the Air Force has given him great opportunities and responsibilities.
|Date Taken:
|10.01.2020
|Date Posted:
|10.01.2020 13:50
|Category:
|Video ID:
|768056
|VIRIN:
|201001-F-DB969-787
|Filename:
|DOD_108005538
|Length:
|00:02:25
|Location:
|GREAT FALLS, MT, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Senior Airman Jesse Nava, 341st Missile Maintenance Squadron highlight, by SrA Daniel Brosam, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT