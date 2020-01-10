Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Senior Airman Jesse Nava, 341st Missile Maintenance Squadron highlight

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    GREAT FALLS, MT, UNITED STATES

    10.01.2020

    Video by Senior Airman Daniel Brosam 

    341st Missile Wing Public Affairs

    Senior Airman Jesse Nava, 341st Missile Maintenance Squadron missile handling technician, talks about why he joined the United States Air Force, why his job is important, and how the Air Force has given him great opportunities and responsibilities.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.01.2020
    Date Posted: 10.01.2020 13:50
    Category:
    Video ID: 768056
    VIRIN: 201001-F-DB969-787
    Filename: DOD_108005538
    Length: 00:02:25
    Location: GREAT FALLS, MT, US 
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Senior Airman Jesse Nava, 341st Missile Maintenance Squadron highlight, by SrA Daniel Brosam, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    nuclear
    maintenance squadron
    air force
    mission
    341st missile wing
    3N0X6
    DANIELBROSAM

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT