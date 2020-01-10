Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    HCOS/ORMS Re-designation Ceremony

    JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VA, UNITED STATES

    10.01.2020

    The 633rd Medical Group re-designation ceremony for the 633rd Aerospace Medicine Squadron to the 633rd Operational Medical Readiness Squadron and the 633rd Medical Operations Squadron to the 633rd Healthcare Operations Squadron at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, Oct. 1, 2020.

    Date Taken: 10.01.2020
    TAGS

    Air Combat Command
    633rd Medical Operations Squadron
    633rd Aerospace Medicine Squadron
    633 MDG
    633rd Operational Medical Readiness Squadron
    633rd Healthcare Operations Squadron

