The 633rd Medical Group re-designation ceremony for the 633rd Aerospace Medicine Squadron to the 633rd Operational Medical Readiness Squadron and the 633rd Medical Operations Squadron to the 633rd Healthcare Operations Squadron at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, Oct. 1, 2020.
|Date Taken:
|10.01.2020
|Date Posted:
|10.01.2020 09:04
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|767987
|VIRIN:
|200930-F-F3321-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108005129
|Length:
|00:21:50
|Location:
|JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VA, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, HCOS/ORMS Re-designation Ceremony, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT