    COVID Exchange Food Court B-Roll

    DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES

    09.16.2020

    Video by Terry Smith 

    Army & Air Force Exchange Service HQ

    The Exchange provides a safe, secure and sanitized shopping and dining environment for our military customers.

    The Exchange remains dedicated to providing a safe, sanitized and secure environment for military customers during the COVID-19 pandemic. In coordination with installation directives, rigorous cleaning, sanitizing and physical distancing practices have been enacted in restaurants and food court areas so patrons are safe and comfortable.
    Increasing handwashing frequency as well as cleaning and disinfecting tables and booths more often are just some of the measures the Exchange is taking to keep military communities safe. Michael Ruben is Food Court Manager at the Fort Hood Clear Creek Exchange.

    Restaurants have also increased safety and cleanliness training for their employees.

    To ensure a safe and comfortable dining experience, a new option for customers is the iMenu 360 online ordering system.

    The changes and new directives were instituted to ensure customers continue to have a relaxed and enjoyable dining experience.

    The Exchange remains committed to supporting Soldiers, Airmen, and military families. Exchange restaurants and food court are diligently providing a safe and clean environment for military customers.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.16.2020
    Date Posted: 09.30.2020
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 767921
    VIRIN: 091620-D-DO482-0003
    Filename: DOD_108004493
    Length: 00:14:28
    Location: DALLAS, TX, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

