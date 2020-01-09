DLA Director, Michelle Skubic, is asking all of Team DLA to take the DLA Culture Survey scheduled for October 9 to November 3, 2020. Employee feedback helps improve DLA’s effectiveness and performance; and is an opportunity to help build a better DLA. Remember, “Your Voice is Our Future!”
|Date Taken:
|09.01.2020
|Date Posted:
|09.30.2020 12:18
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|767849
|VIRIN:
|200901-D-LU733-705
|Filename:
|DOD_108003506
|Length:
|00:02:17
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, DLA DLA Director, Michelle Skubic, Culture Survey Message to the Workforce (open caption), by Nutan Chada, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT