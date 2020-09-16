Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    A Day at the Naval Air Station Sigonella Post Office

    SIGONELLA, ITALY

    09.16.2020

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Josh Cote 

    Naval Air Station Sigonella

    Cpl. Chance Camacho explains all the services that the Naval Air Station Sigonella post office has to offer and a look behind the scenes with the mail sorting process.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.16.2020
    Date Posted: 09.30.2020 04:30
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 767770
    VIRIN: 200916-N-UJ449-1001
    Filename: DOD_108002855
    Length: 00:01:12
    Location: SIGONELLA, IT 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, A Day at the Naval Air Station Sigonella Post Office, by PO2 Josh Cote, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

