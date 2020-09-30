Constant Vigilance 2020 | AFN

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Marines, sailors and civilians with Marine Corps Installations Pacific-Marine Corps Base Camp Butler (MCIPAC-MCBB) participate in Constant Vigilance exercises on various bases around Okinawa, Japan. The purpose of these exercises is to increase the overall readiness of the Marines, sailors and civilians to respond effectively and efficiently to a wide variety of security and emergency scenarios. (U.S. Marine Corps motion imagery by Lance Cpl. Faith Rose)