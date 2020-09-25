Marines, sailors and civilians with Marine Corps Installations Pacific-Marine Corps Base Camp Butler (MCIPAC-MCBB) participate in Constant Vigilance exercises on various bases around Okinawa, Japan. The purpose of these exercises is to increase the overall readiness of the Marines, sailors and civilians to respond effectively and efficiently to a wide variety of security and emergency scenarios. (U.S. Marine Corps motion imagery by Lance Cpl. Faith Rose)
|Date Taken:
|09.25.2020
|Date Posted:
|09.30.2020 02:58
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|767765
|VIRIN:
|200930-M-WT872-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108002811
|Length:
|00:01:24
|Location:
|CAMP BUTLER, OKINAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Constant Vigilance 2020, by Cpl Brennan Beauton, LCpl Faith Rose and Cpl Terry Wong, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
