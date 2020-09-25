Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Constant Vigilance 2020

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    CAMP BUTLER, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    09.25.2020

    Video by Cpl. Brennan Beauton, Lance Cpl. Faith Rose and Cpl. Terry Wong

    Marine Corps Installations Pacific

    Marines, sailors and civilians with Marine Corps Installations Pacific-Marine Corps Base Camp Butler (MCIPAC-MCBB) participate in Constant Vigilance exercises on various bases around Okinawa, Japan. The purpose of these exercises is to increase the overall readiness of the Marines, sailors and civilians to respond effectively and efficiently to a wide variety of security and emergency scenarios. (U.S. Marine Corps motion imagery by Lance Cpl. Faith Rose)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.25.2020
    Date Posted: 09.30.2020 02:58
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 767765
    VIRIN: 200930-M-WT872-1001
    Filename: DOD_108002811
    Length: 00:01:24
    Location: CAMP BUTLER, OKINAWA, JP
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Constant Vigilance 2020, by Cpl Brennan Beauton, LCpl Faith Rose and Cpl Terry Wong, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Medical
    Japan
    Okinawa
    Camp Hansen
    Camp Foster
    PMO
    Training
    Camp Courtney
    Constant Vigilance
    Camp Kinser
    H&S BN
    Crash Fire Rescue
    III MEF
    Camp Schwab
    Camp Butler
    MCIPAC
    Marine Corps Installations Pacific

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT