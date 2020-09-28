Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    COVID-19 Training Protocols at Fort Hunter Liggett

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    CA, UNITED STATES

    09.28.2020

    Video by Cynthia McIntyre 

    Fort Hunter Liggett Public Affairs Office

    Here's what incoming training units need to know about adhering to COVID-19 protection protocols at Fort Hunter Liggett.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.28.2020
    Date Posted: 09.29.2020 19:41
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 767746
    VIRIN: 200928-O-AP697-478
    Filename: DOD_108002655
    Length: 00:04:45
    Location: CA, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, COVID-19 Training Protocols at Fort Hunter Liggett, by Cynthia McIntyre, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    FHL COVID-19
    FHLCOVID19

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT