    Holding the Line on the Dolan Fire

    CA, UNITED STATES

    09.28.2020

    Video by Cynthia McIntyre 

    Fort Hunter Liggett Public Affairs Office

    When the Dolan Fire spread from Big Sur to Fort Hunter Liggett on Sept. 8, 2020, backfiring operations were initiated along Del Venturi Road to keep the fire from the cantonment. On Sept. 12 a "slop over" occurred when embers jumped over the road, necessitating a full response. The slop over burned 100 acres before it was contained.

    Date Taken: 09.28.2020
    Date Posted: 09.29.2020 19:01
    Fort Hunter Liggett
    Army firefighting
    Dolan Fire

