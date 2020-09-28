Holding the Line on the Dolan Fire

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



When the Dolan Fire spread from Big Sur to Fort Hunter Liggett on Sept. 8, 2020, backfiring operations were initiated along Del Venturi Road to keep the fire from the cantonment. On Sept. 12 a "slop over" occurred when embers jumped over the road, necessitating a full response. The slop over burned 100 acres before it was contained.