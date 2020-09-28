When the Dolan Fire spread from Big Sur to Fort Hunter Liggett on Sept. 8, 2020, backfiring operations were initiated along Del Venturi Road to keep the fire from the cantonment. On Sept. 12 a "slop over" occurred when embers jumped over the road, necessitating a full response. The slop over burned 100 acres before it was contained.
|Date Taken:
|09.28.2020
|Date Posted:
|09.29.2020 19:01
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|767744
|VIRIN:
|200928-O-AP697-731
|Filename:
|DOD_108002620
|Length:
|00:03:22
|Location:
|CA, US
|Web Views:
|7
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Holding the Line on the Dolan Fire, by Cynthia McIntyre, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT