    Corps breaks ground on Tule River Spillway Enlargement Project

    SACRAMENTO, CA, UNITED STATES

    09.10.2020

    Video by Richard Brown 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Sacramento District

    he U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Sacramento District, along with local and federal partners, have broken ground on the Tule River Spillway Enlargement Project at Success Lake near Porterville, California.

    The project is a cooperative effort between USACE, the Central Valley Flood Protection Board, the California Department of Water Resources, and the Lower Tule River Irrigation District to raise the gross pool elevation of Success Lake, reducing the downstream risk of flooding while also increasing the water supply capability of the reservoir.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.10.2020
    Date Posted: 09.29.2020 19:21
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 767740
    VIRIN: 200929-A-VX611-0001
    Filename: DOD_108002587
    Length: 00:04:55
    Location: SACRAMENTO, CA, US 
    Hometown: PORTERVILLE, CA, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

