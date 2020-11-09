126th Air Refueling Wing Town Hall

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Colonel Thomas Jackson, commander, Colonel Nicholas Babiak, vice commander, and Chief Master Sgt. Michael Douglas, command chief, host an online live town hall meeting Friday, Sept. 11th, to discuss current events and the state of the wing. The Illinois Air National Guard unit, located at Scott Air Force Base, Illinois, flies the KC-135 Stratotanker to performs its aerial refueling mission with U.S. and allied military aircraft.