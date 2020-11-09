Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    126th Air Refueling Wing Town Hall

    SCOTT AIR FORCE BASE, IL, UNITED STATES

    09.11.2020

    Video by Staff Sgt. Cesaron White 

    126th Air Refueling Wing

    Colonel Thomas Jackson, commander, Colonel Nicholas Babiak, vice commander, and Chief Master Sgt. Michael Douglas, command chief, host an online live town hall meeting Friday, Sept. 11th, to discuss current events and the state of the wing. The Illinois Air National Guard unit, located at Scott Air Force Base, Illinois, flies the KC-135 Stratotanker to performs its aerial refueling mission with U.S. and allied military aircraft.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.11.2020
    Date Posted: 09.18.2020 15:46
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 767636
    VIRIN: 200911-Z-JI514-1001
    Filename: DOD_107995491
    Length: 00:35:08
    Location: SCOTT AIR FORCE BASE, IL, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 126th Air Refueling Wing Town Hall, by SSgt Cesaron White, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Illinois
    ANG
    ILNG
    126ARW
    ScottAFB

