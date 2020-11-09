Colonel Thomas Jackson, commander, Colonel Nicholas Babiak, vice commander, and Chief Master Sgt. Michael Douglas, command chief, host an online live town hall meeting Friday, Sept. 11th, to discuss current events and the state of the wing. The Illinois Air National Guard unit, located at Scott Air Force Base, Illinois, flies the KC-135 Stratotanker to performs its aerial refueling mission with U.S. and allied military aircraft.
|Date Taken:
|09.11.2020
|Date Posted:
|09.18.2020 15:46
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|767636
|VIRIN:
|200911-Z-JI514-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_107995491
|Length:
|00:35:08
|Location:
|SCOTT AIR FORCE BASE, IL, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 126th Air Refueling Wing Town Hall, by SSgt Cesaron White, identified by DVIDS
