Fighting on the Homefront

U.S. Marines with Marine Corps Mountain Warfare Training Center (MCMWTC), Bridgeport, Calif., integrate with interagency firefighters to combat the Slink Fire at the training center, Sept. 2 to Sept. 9, 2020. MCMWTC integrated with multiple firefighting agencies from across several states to battle the fire and mitigate damage to the training areas that are essential to Marine Corps Service Level Training. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Shane T. Beaubien, Lance Cpl. Cedar Barnes, and Lance Cpl. Christian Hooper)