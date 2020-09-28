Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fighting on the Homefront

    BRIDGEPORT, CA, UNITED STATES

    09.28.2020

    Video by Lance Cpl. Cedar Barnes, Lance Cpl. Shane Beaubien and Lance Cpl. Christian Hooper

    Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center, Twentynine Palms

    U.S. Marines with Marine Corps Mountain Warfare Training Center (MCMWTC), Bridgeport, Calif., integrate with interagency firefighters to combat the Slink Fire at the training center, Sept. 2 to Sept. 9, 2020. MCMWTC integrated with multiple firefighting agencies from across several states to battle the fire and mitigate damage to the training areas that are essential to Marine Corps Service Level Training. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Shane T. Beaubien, Lance Cpl. Cedar Barnes, and Lance Cpl. Christian Hooper)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.28.2020
    Date Posted: 09.28.2020 17:33
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 767527
    VIRIN: 200928-M-KC297-1001
    Filename: DOD_108000162
    Length: 00:04:30
    Location: BRIDGEPORT, CA, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fighting on the Homefront, by LCpl Cedar Barnes, LCpl Shane Beaubien and LCpl Christian Hooper, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    USMC
    Marines
    Firefighters
    Marine Corps Mountain Warfare Training Center
    MWSS - 373
    MWTC
    MAGTFTC
    MCMWTC
    Crash-Fire Rescue
    MTX
    SLTE
    Slink Fire
    Moutain Warfare Training Center

