Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    FORSCOM SEDRE B-Roll w/ Music

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    PORT ARTHUR, TX, UNITED STATES

    09.25.2020

    Courtesy Video

    U.S. Army Forces Command

    FORSCOM SEDRE B-Roll w/ Music

    Port operations at Port Arthur, Texas on Sep. 25, 2020

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.25.2020
    Date Posted: 09.28.2020 09:41
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 767444
    VIRIN: 200925-A-UR389-2002
    Filename: DOD_107999136
    Length: 00:04:40
    Location: PORT ARTHUR, TX, US 
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, FORSCOM SEDRE B-Roll w/ Music, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    #armyreadiness #edre #readynow #forscom #jre

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT