Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Valiant Shield

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    09.26.2020

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Samantha Jetzer 

    USS RONALD REAGAN (CVN 76)

    200926-N-ML137-1001 PHILIPPINE SEA (Sept. 26, 2020) Ronald Reagan Strike Group participated in operations supporting Valiant Shield 2020. Valiant Shield is a U.S. only, biennial field training exercise (FTX) with a focus on integration of joint training in a blue-water environment among U.S. forces. This training enables real-world proficiency in sustaining joint forces through detecting, locating, tracking and engaging units at sea, in the air, on land and in cyberspace in response to a range of mission areas. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist MC2 Samantha Jetzer)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.26.2020
    Date Posted: 09.26.2020 11:06
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 767394
    VIRIN: 200926-N-ML137-1001
    Filename: DOD_107998556
    Length: 00:01:32
    Location: PHILIPPINE SEA
    Web Views: 14
    Downloads: 3
    High-Res. Downloads: 3
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Valiant Shield, by PO2 Samantha Jetzer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    U.S. 7th Fleet
    CVN 76
    Pacific
    U.S. Military
    maritime
    flight operations
    FDNF
    Ronald Reagan Carrier Strike Group
    presence
    aircraft carrier
    Navy
    Sailors
    USS Ronald Reagan
    US Navy
    readiness
    Yokosuka
    warfighting
    Pacific Fleet
    Valiant Shield
    CVW-5
    Carrier Strike Group 5
    Indo-Pacific
    international waters
    forward-deployed aircraft carrier
    Carrier Airwing
    NIMCSF2020

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT