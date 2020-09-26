USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Valiant Shield

200926-N-ML137-1001 PHILIPPINE SEA (Sept. 26, 2020) Ronald Reagan Strike Group participated in operations supporting Valiant Shield 2020. Valiant Shield is a U.S. only, biennial field training exercise (FTX) with a focus on integration of joint training in a blue-water environment among U.S. forces. This training enables real-world proficiency in sustaining joint forces through detecting, locating, tracking and engaging units at sea, in the air, on land and in cyberspace in response to a range of mission areas. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist MC2 Samantha Jetzer)
09.26.2020
09.26.2020
Video Productions
|767394
200926-N-ML137-1001
|DOD_107998556
|00:01:32
PHILIPPINE SEA
|14
|3
|3
|0
