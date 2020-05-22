Police Week 2020 celebrated by 319 SFS

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Members with the 319th Security Forces Squadron hosted a Police Week ceremony May 22, 2020, on Grand Forks Air Force Base, N.D. The memorial ceremony was hosted by speakers from the 319 SFS, U.S. Customs and Border Protection and Air Force Office of Special Investigations in honor of those who have given the greatest sacrifice while serving this country. (Video by Senior Airman Elora J. McCutcheon)