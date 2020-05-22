Members with the 319th Security Forces Squadron hosted a Police Week ceremony May 22, 2020, on Grand Forks Air Force Base, N.D. The memorial ceremony was hosted by speakers from the 319 SFS, U.S. Customs and Border Protection and Air Force Office of Special Investigations in honor of those who have given the greatest sacrifice while serving this country. (Video by Senior Airman Elora J. McCutcheon)
|Date Taken:
|05.22.2020
|Date Posted:
|09.17.2020 11:48
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|767384
|VIRIN:
|200522-F-DT423-747
|Filename:
|DOD_107992612
|Length:
|00:13:16
|Location:
|GRAND FORKS AIR FORCE BAES, ND, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Police Week 2020 celebrated by 319 SFS, by SrA Elora McCutcheon, identified by DVIDS
