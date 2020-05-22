Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Police Week 2020 celebrated by 319 SFS

    GRAND FORKS AIR FORCE BAES, ND, UNITED STATES

    05.22.2020

    Video by Senior Airman Elora McCutcheon 

    Grand Forks Air Force Base Public Affairs

    Members with the 319th Security Forces Squadron hosted a Police Week ceremony May 22, 2020, on Grand Forks Air Force Base, N.D. The memorial ceremony was hosted by speakers from the 319 SFS, U.S. Customs and Border Protection and Air Force Office of Special Investigations in honor of those who have given the greatest sacrifice while serving this country. (Video by Senior Airman Elora J. McCutcheon)

    Date Taken: 05.22.2020
    Date Posted: 09.17.2020 11:48
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 767384
    VIRIN: 200522-F-DT423-747
    Filename: DOD_107992612
    Length: 00:13:16
    Location: GRAND FORKS AIR FORCE BAES, ND, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Police Week 2020 celebrated by 319 SFS, by SrA Elora McCutcheon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Security Forces
    Military Police
    Police Week
    Office of Special Investigations
    U.S. Customs and Border Protection

