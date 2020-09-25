Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Arizona National Guard continues to serve the community

    PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES

    09.25.2020

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Michael Matkin 

    161st Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs   

    Arizona National Guard service members prepared boxes of groceries for area residents Sept. 25, 2020 at a local food bank in Phoenix, Ariz. Arizona Citizen-Soldiers and Airmen continue to support food banks and other community needs during this state of emergency response (U.S. Air National Guard video by Tech. Sgt. Michael Matkin).

    Date Taken: 09.25.2020
    Date Posted: 09.25.2020 18:11
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 767375
    VIRIN: 200925-Z-CC902-0002
    Filename: DOD_107998147
    Length: 00:01:46
    Location: PHOENIX, AZ, US 
    This work, Arizona National Guard continues to serve the community, by TSgt Michael Matkin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

