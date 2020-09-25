Arizona National Guard service members prepared boxes of groceries for area residents Sept. 25, 2020 at a local food bank in Phoenix, Ariz. Arizona Citizen-Soldiers and Airmen continue to support food banks and other community needs during this state of emergency response (U.S. Air National Guard video by Tech. Sgt. Michael Matkin).
|Date Taken:
|09.25.2020
|Date Posted:
|09.25.2020 18:11
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|767375
|VIRIN:
|200925-Z-CC902-0002
|Filename:
|DOD_107998147
|Length:
|00:01:46
|Location:
|PHOENIX, AZ, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Arizona National Guard continues to serve the community, by TSgt Michael Matkin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
