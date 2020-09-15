Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    VMX-1 F-35 AIM-120 Missile shoot

    EDWARDS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, UNITED STATES

    09.15.2020

    U.S. Marines with Marine Operational Test and Evaluation Squadron (VMX)1 conduct initial operational testing and evaluation at Edwards Air Force Base, California, July 10,2020. VMX-1 is an operational test squadron that tests multiple aircraft, allowing the continuation of improving tactics, techniques, and procedures of Marine Corps aircraft. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Larisa Chavez)

    Date Taken: 09.15.2020
    Date Posted: 09.25.2020 17:58
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 767373
    VIRIN: 200915-M-NV243-001
    Filename: DOD_107998027
    Length: 00:01:52
    Location: EDWARDS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US 
