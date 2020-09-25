This is a compilation of B-Roll created for social media of a readiness exercise held at Barksdale Air Force Base, La., Sept. 21 to 25, 2020. Exercises of this sort ensure the 2nd Bomb Wing is able to provide the nation with winning combat power.
|Date Taken:
|09.25.2020
|Date Posted:
|09.25.2020 17:34
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|767367
|VIRIN:
|200925-F-QB331-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_107997834
|Length:
|00:01:03
|Location:
|BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, LA, US
|Web Views:
|8
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Barksdale Conducts Readiness Exercise, by SSgt Cassandra Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
