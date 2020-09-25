Barksdale Conducts Readiness Exercise

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/767367" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

This is a compilation of B-Roll created for social media of a readiness exercise held at Barksdale Air Force Base, La., Sept. 21 to 25, 2020. Exercises of this sort ensure the 2nd Bomb Wing is able to provide the nation with winning combat power.