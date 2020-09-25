Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Barksdale Conducts Readiness Exercise

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, LA, UNITED STATES

    09.25.2020

    Video by Staff Sgt. Cassandra Johnson 

    2nd Bomb Wing Public Affairs

    This is a compilation of B-Roll created for social media of a readiness exercise held at Barksdale Air Force Base, La., Sept. 21 to 25, 2020. Exercises of this sort ensure the 2nd Bomb Wing is able to provide the nation with winning combat power.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.25.2020
    Date Posted: 09.25.2020 17:34
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 767367
    VIRIN: 200925-F-QB331-1001
    Filename: DOD_107997834
    Length: 00:01:03
    Location: BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, LA, US 
    Web Views: 8
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Barksdale Conducts Readiness Exercise, by SSgt Cassandra Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    preparedness
    aircrew
    exercise
    readiness
    mission ready
    Barksdale Air Force Base
    B-52H Stratofortress
    2nd Bomb Wing
    Team Barksdale
    2nd BW
    2nd Operations Group

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT