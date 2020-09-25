B-52H Startofortresses takeoff from Barksdale Air Force Base during an exercise. The 2nd Bomb Wing conducts exercises to ensure the ability to present uncompromising combat capacity.
|Date Taken:
|09.25.2020
|Date Posted:
|09.25.2020 17:09
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|767360
|VIRIN:
|200925-F-IP635-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_107997695
|Length:
|00:03:37
|Location:
|BARKSDALE AFB, LA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, B-52s takeoff during exercise, by SSgt Philip Bryant, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT