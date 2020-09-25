Lt Gen DT Thompson, Vice Commander, U.S. Space Force, will host a ceremony honoring Major General Clinton E. Crosier in his retirement ceremony. Event takes place on 25 September 2020, from 1400- 1530 hrs at the Pentagon Auditorium.
This work, Retirement for Maj Gen Clinton E. Crosier, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
