U.S. and Ukraine Special Operations Forces practice fast rope techniques during Exercise FICTION URCHIN near Vinnytsia, Ukraine, September 17, 2020. The 352 SOW deployed to Ukraine to demonstrate commitment to the Black Sea region, support the Ukraine SOF capability and increase recruitment efforts through various training engagements.
This work, FICTION URCHIN fast rope training, by SSgt Michael Washburn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
