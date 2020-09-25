Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Happy Lights available for check out at Fort Wainwright

    FAIRBANKS, AK, UNITED STATES

    09.25.2020

    Video by Fort Wainwright Public Affairs Office and Brian Schlumbohm

    Fort Wainwright Public Affairs Office

    Alaska’s seasonal changes are dramatic. With the arrival of winter darkness, many people may experience mood swings, reduced energy, or changes in eating or sleeping habits.

    Therapeutic light boxes, also known as "happy lights," are one available treatment for Seasonal Affective Disorder that your primary care physician may recommend.

    Fort Wainwright's Army Community Service has plenty of high quality happy lights available for DoD ID Cardholders to use.

    The checkout process is easy, just bring your DoD ID card, complete a simple form and an ACS staff member will provide you with easy to use instructions.

    Give Bassett a call at 907-353-4000 to schedule an appointment with your doctor for a screening and more information about SAD or contact ACS today to check out your happy light by calling 907-353-4333.

    Date Taken: 09.25.2020
    Date Posted: 09.25.2020 15:38
    Category: PSA
