Happy Lights available for check out at Fort Wainwright

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/767333" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Alaska’s seasonal changes are dramatic. With the arrival of winter darkness, many people may experience mood swings, reduced energy, or changes in eating or sleeping habits.



Therapeutic light boxes, also known as "happy lights," are one available treatment for Seasonal Affective Disorder that your primary care physician may recommend.



Fort Wainwright's Army Community Service has plenty of high quality happy lights available for DoD ID Cardholders to use.



The checkout process is easy, just bring your DoD ID card, complete a simple form and an ACS staff member will provide you with easy to use instructions.



Give Bassett a call at 907-353-4000 to schedule an appointment with your doctor for a screening and more information about SAD or contact ACS today to check out your happy light by calling 907-353-4333.