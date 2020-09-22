Time For an Upgrade

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Marines with Marine Corps Security Force Regiment (MCSFR), along with U.S. Navy Vice Adm. Johnny R. Wolfe, Director, of Strategic Systems Programs and Capt. Seth Burton, Chief of Staff of Strategic Systems Programs, take the Joint Light Tactical Vehicles (JLTV) through an obstacle course to showcase its capabilities Sept. 22, 2020, at Naval Weapons Station, Yorktown, Virginia. The JLTV has several safety features, including an advanced hull design built to optimize survivability against a full range of blast and ballistic threats, as well as blast protected seats, restraints, and stowage to minimize crew impact during adverse events. The JLTV is being fielded as a replacement for the High Mobility Multi-purpose Wheeled Vehicles currently in use at MCSFR. (U.S. Marine Corps Video by Lance Cpl. Jack Chen/released)