Corps Supports Derecho Recovery Efforts Across Iowa

After an intense, fast-moving windstorm, called a derecho, ripped through portions of the Rock Island District in early August, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers was tasked by FEMA to assist with the debris cleanup process by providing technical support and guidance.