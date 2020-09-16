Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Corps Supports Derecho Recovery Efforts Across Iowa

    IA, UNITED STATES

    09.16.2020

    Video by Samantha Heilig 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Rock Island District

    After an intense, fast-moving windstorm, called a derecho, ripped through portions of the Rock Island District in early August, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers was tasked by FEMA to assist with the debris cleanup process by providing technical support and guidance.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Corps Supports Derecho Recovery Efforts Across Iowa, by Samantha Heilig, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    USACE
    Emergency Response
    Rock Island District
    Mobile District

