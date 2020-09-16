After an intense, fast-moving windstorm, called a derecho, ripped through portions of the Rock Island District in early August, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers was tasked by FEMA to assist with the debris cleanup process by providing technical support and guidance.
|Date Taken:
|09.16.2020
|Date Posted:
|09.16.2020 22:42
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|767327
|VIRIN:
|200916-A-VX113-101
|Filename:
|DOD_107991993
|Length:
|00:03:00
|Location:
|IA, US
|Web Views:
|8
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Corps Supports Derecho Recovery Efforts Across Iowa, by Samantha Heilig, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Corps Supports Derecho Recovery Efforts Across Iowa
LEAVE A COMMENT