FICTION URCHIN Teaser

Teaser video for Exercise FICTION URCHIN near Vinnytsia, Ukraine, September 17 to 23, 2020. The 352 SOW deployed to Ukraine to demonstrate commitment to the Black Sea region, support the Ukraine SOF capability and increase recruitment efforts through various training engagements.
09.23.2020
09.25.2020
Video Productions
|Location:
VINNYTSIA, UA
