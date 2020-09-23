Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    FICTION URCHIN Teaser

    VINNYTSIA, UKRAINE

    09.23.2020

    Video by Staff Sgt. Michael Washburn 

    352nd Special Operations Wing Public Affairs

    Teaser video for Exercise FICTION URCHIN near Vinnytsia, Ukraine, September 17 to 23, 2020. The 352 SOW deployed to Ukraine to demonstrate commitment to the Black Sea region, support the Ukraine SOF capability and increase recruitment efforts through various training engagements.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.23.2020
    Date Posted: 09.25.2020 14:11
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 767319
    VIRIN: 200923-F-DS848-001
    Filename: DOD_107996348
    Length: 00:00:45
    Location: VINNYTSIA, UA
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, FICTION URCHIN Teaser, by SSgt Michael Washburn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    commando
    SOF
    CV-22
    fast rope
    Ukraine
    U.S. Air Force
    U.S. Army
    RAPIDS
    MC-130
    SOW
    352 SOW
    Vinnytsia
    TAAR
    352 Special Operations Wing
    FICTION URCHIN
    UKR
    U.S. UKR

