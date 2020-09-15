Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Naval Medical Logistics Command Cerebrates National Hispanic Heritage Month

    FREDERICK, MD, UNITED STATES

    09.15.2020

    Video by Julius Evans 

    Naval Medical Logistics Command

    Every year, Naval Medical Logistics Command recognizes National Hispanic American Heritage Month with large and festive celebrations. Even though the world-wide Coronavirus pandemic changed the way this year’s event was observed, it did not prevent the command from acknowledging the phenomenal support Hispanic Americans have bestowed upon this country.

    Date Taken: 09.15.2020
    Date Posted: 09.16.2020 16:19
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 767305
    VIRIN: 200915-N-VL857-001
    Filename: DOD_107991779
    Length: 00:16:18
    Location: FREDERICK, MD, US 
