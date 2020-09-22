A CV-22 Osprey performs aerial refueling from a MC-130J Commando II, both assigned to the 352d Special Operations Wing, RAF Mildenhall, England, during Exercise FICTION URCHIN at Vinnytsia, Ukraine, September 17, 2020. The 352 SOW deployed to Ukraine to demonstrate commitment to the Black Sea region, support the Ukraine SOF and AF capabilities and strengthen partner-nation relationships.
|Date Taken:
|09.22.2020
|Date Posted:
|09.25.2020 14:02
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|767305
|VIRIN:
|200922-F-DS848-001
|Filename:
|DOD_107995963
|Length:
|00:01:58
|Location:
|VINNYTSIA, UA
This work, CV-22 air refueling during Exercise FICTION URCHIN, by SSgt Michael Washburn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
