    CV-22 air refueling during Exercise FICTION URCHIN

    VINNYTSIA, UKRAINE

    09.22.2020

    Video by Staff Sgt. Michael Washburn 

    352nd Special Operations Wing Public Affairs

    A CV-22 Osprey performs aerial refueling from a MC-130J Commando II, both assigned to the 352d Special Operations Wing, RAF Mildenhall, England, during Exercise FICTION URCHIN at Vinnytsia, Ukraine, September 17, 2020. The 352 SOW deployed to Ukraine to demonstrate commitment to the Black Sea region, support the Ukraine SOF and AF capabilities and strengthen partner-nation relationships.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.22.2020
    Date Posted: 09.25.2020 14:02
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 767305
    VIRIN: 200922-F-DS848-001
    Filename: DOD_107995963
    Length: 00:01:58
    Location: VINNYTSIA, UA
    Web Views: 7
    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CV-22 air refueling during Exercise FICTION URCHIN, by SSgt Michael Washburn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    commando
    SOF
    CV-22
    refuel
    Ukraine
    U.S. Air Force
    U.S. Army
    MC-130
    SOW
    352 SOW
    Vinnytsia
    TAAR
    352 Special Operations Wing
    FICTION URCHIN
    UKR
    U.S. UKR

