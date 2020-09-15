U.S. Marines with Marine Operational Test and Evaluation Squadron (VMX)1 conduct initial operational testing and evaluation at Edwards Air Force Base, California, July 10,2020. VMX-1 is an operational test squadron that tests multiple aircraft, allowing the continuation of improving tactics, techniques, and procedures of Marine Corps aircraft. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Larisa Chavez)
|Date Taken:
|09.15.2020
|Date Posted:
|09.25.2020 13:33
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|767296
|VIRIN:
|200915-M-NV243-0001
|Filename:
|DOD_107995734
|Length:
|00:01:52
|Location:
|EDWARDS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, VMX-1 F-35 AIM-120 Missile shoot, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
