    B-52s Takeoff During Exercise

    UNITED STATES

    09.25.2020

    Video by Senior Airman Bria Hughes 

    2nd Bomb Wing Public Affairs

    B-52H Startofortresses takeoff from Barksdale Air Force Base during an exercise. The 2nd Bomb Wing conducts exercises to ensure the ability to present uncompromising combat capacity.

    Date Taken: 09.25.2020
    Date Posted: 09.25.2020 11:51
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 767284
    VIRIN: 200925-F-EK676-628
    Filename: DOD_107995344
    Length: 00:01:22
    Location: US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, B-52s Takeoff During Exercise, by SrA Bria Hughes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    B-52
    Barksdale
    Aircraft
    Maintenance
    Taxiway
    2nd Bomb Wing
    Team Barksdale

