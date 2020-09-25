Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    COVID-19 Army & Air Force Exchange Service

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES

    09.25.2020

    Video by Terry Smith 

    Army & Air Force Exchange Service HQ

    The Exchange is going to great lengths to ensure our military customers have a safe, secure and sanitized shopping environment. The enclosed b-roll features the curbside pickup program and the daily cleaning of our Main Exchanges and Expresses.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.25.2020
    Date Posted: 09.25.2020 11:31
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 767273
    VIRIN: 092520-D-DO482-0001
    Filename: DOD_107995136
    Length: 00:16:36
    Location: DALLAS, TX, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, COVID-19 Army & Air Force Exchange Service, by Terry Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Cleaning
    AAFES
    ShopMyExchange.com
    COVID-19
    Army & Air Force Exchange Service Exchange

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT