Members of the 53rd Weather Reconnaissance Squadron fly into Hurricane Sally to gather data on September 15, 2020, in the Gulf of Mexico. The Hurricane Hunters fly through tropical systems to gather weather data that they provide to the National Hurricane Center for their use in updating the storm forecast warnings.
|Date Taken:
|09.15.2020
|Date Posted:
|09.16.2020 10:57
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|767255
|VIRIN:
|200916-F-FC081-1015
|Filename:
|DOD_107990933
|Length:
|00:27:39
|Location:
|KEESLER AIR FORCE BASE, MISS., MS, US
|Web Views:
|7
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Hurricane Sally B-Roll, by SSgt Shelton Sherrill, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
