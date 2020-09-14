The 42nd Infantry Division conducts a NCO induction ceremony welcoming newly promoted sergeants into the ranks of the NCO corps on September 11, 2020 in Kuwait. This ceremony is held to recognize the hard work soldiers have put in to make it to the rank of sergeant. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Andrew Valenza)
42nd ID Welcomes New NCO's to the NCO Corps
