42nd ID Welcomes New NCO's to the NCO Corps

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/767215" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

The 42nd Infantry Division conducts a NCO induction ceremony welcoming newly promoted sergeants into the ranks of the NCO corps on September 11, 2020 in Kuwait. This ceremony is held to recognize the hard work soldiers have put in to make it to the rank of sergeant. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Andrew Valenza)