    42nd ID Welcomes New NCO's to the NCO Corps

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    09.14.2020

    Video by Sgt. Andrew Valenza 

    Task Force Spartan

    The 42nd Infantry Division conducts a NCO induction ceremony welcoming newly promoted sergeants into the ranks of the NCO corps on September 11, 2020 in Kuwait. This ceremony is held to recognize the hard work soldiers have put in to make it to the rank of sergeant. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Andrew Valenza)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.14.2020
    Date Posted: 09.16.2020 04:21
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 767215
    VIRIN: 200914-A-DP681-660
    PIN: 108230
    Filename: DOD_107990392
    Length: 00:00:48
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 42nd ID Welcomes New NCO's to the NCO Corps, by SGT Andrew Valenza, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

