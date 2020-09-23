Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    FHL Multi-Casualty Response in Dolan Fire

    CA, UNITED STATES

    09.23.2020

    Video by Cynthia McIntyre 

    Fort Hunter Liggett Public Affairs Office

    Fort Hunter Liggett Fire & Emergency Services responded to an incident where 13 firefighters and 2 dozer operators were forced to deploy individual fire shelters as a last resort. Two of the firefighters describe how they responded to the incident on Sept. 8, 2020

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.23.2020
    Date Posted: 09.24.2020 21:36
    Category: Video Productions
    TAGS

    Fort Hunter Liggett
    Dolan Fire
    Multi-Casualty Incident

