FHL Multi-Casualty Response in Dolan Fire

Fort Hunter Liggett Fire & Emergency Services responded to an incident where 13 firefighters and 2 dozer operators were forced to deploy individual fire shelters as a last resort. Two of the firefighters describe how they responded to the incident on Sept. 8, 2020
