USSF Swearing-In Ceremony

Five members from the Space and Missile Systems Center at Los Angeles Air Force Base, California, participate in a ceremonial swearing-in event broadcasted from the Air Force Association’s 2020 Virtual Air, Space and Cyber Conference and administered by Gen. John “Jay” Raymond, United States Space Force Chief of Space Operations, Sept. 15, 2020. Beginning on Sept. 1, more than 2,400 active-duty Airmen in space operations (13S) and space systems operations (1C6) career fields will transfer to the USSF.



