    Exercise tests Barksdale’s readiness

    BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, LA, UNITED STATES

    09.24.2020

    Video by Airman 1st Class Baylee Yassu 

    2nd Bomb Wing Public Affairs

    Aircrew from the 2nd Operations Group run to a B-52H Stratofortress during a readiness exercise at Barksdale Air Force Base, La., Sept. 24, 2020. Exercises of this sort ensure the 2nd Bomb Wing is able to provide the nation with winning combat power.

    Date Taken: 09.24.2020
    Date Posted: 09.24.2020 18:06
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 767190
    VIRIN: 200924-F-UO171-0001
    Filename: DOD_107989130
    Length: 00:01:31
    Location: BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, LA, US 
    Web Views: 15
    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Exercise tests Barksdale’s readiness, by A1C Baylee Yassu, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Airmen
    B-52
    Louisiana
    LA
    United States Air Force
    Airman
    USAF
    Barksdale Air Force Base
    8th Air Force
    Air Force Global Strike Command
    B-52H Stratofortress
    AFGSC
    2nd Maintenance Squadron
    2nd Bomb Wing
    Team Barksdale
    2nd BW
    2nd Maintenance Group
    2nd Operations Group
    2nd OG
    2nd MXG
    2nd MXS
    Barksdale Air Force

