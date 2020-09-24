Aircrew from the 2nd Operations Group run to a B-52H Stratofortress during a readiness exercise at Barksdale Air Force Base, La., Sept. 24, 2020. Exercises of this sort ensure the 2nd Bomb Wing is able to provide the nation with winning combat power.
|Date Taken:
|09.24.2020
|Date Posted:
|09.24.2020 18:06
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|767190
|VIRIN:
|200924-F-UO171-0001
|Filename:
|DOD_107989130
|Length:
|00:01:31
|Location:
|BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, LA, US
|Web Views:
|15
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Exercise tests Barksdale’s readiness, by A1C Baylee Yassu, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT