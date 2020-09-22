Candidates take part in one of the combat testing lanes of the U.S. Army Europe Expert Field Medical Badge (EFMB) at Baumholder, Germany Sep. 22, 2020.
In order to mitigate the spread of Covid-19, while training and testing to standard, competitors were required to have a negative Covid-19 test prior to reporting and outside contact has been limited, mannequins are being used when possible, and all equipment is being cleaned between candidates for the duration of the training. (U.S. Army video by Ismael Ortega)
This work, USAREUR Fall EFMB 2020, by Ismael Ortega, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
