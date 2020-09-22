B-roll footage of an Oregon National Guard OPLAN Smokey fire camp in Springfield, OR. 5 interviews included.
Interview 1: Army National Guard 1st Lieutenant Beth Biggs, 141st Brigade Support Battalion, Portland, OR
Interview 2: Officer in Charge, Air National Guard Lt. Col. Joseph Lontai, 142nd Wing, Portland Air National Guard Base, OR
Interview 3: Crew boss for National Guard team 3, Mr. Daniel Cleveland, Wildlands Fire management officer, Oregon Military Department
Interview 4: Air National Guard Staff Sgt. Jaebyn Drake, fire fighter, 142nd Wing, Portland Air National Guard Base, OR
Interview 5: Air National Guard Senior Airman Chad Bowen, 142nd Wing, Portland Air National Guard Base, OR
|Date Taken:
|09.22.2020
|Date Posted:
|09.24.2020 10:02
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|767093
|VIRIN:
|200922-Z-SP755-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_107987783
|Length:
|00:14:58
|Location:
|SPRINGFIELD, OR, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, OPLAN Smokey fire camp, by TSgt Steph Sawyer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT