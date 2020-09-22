Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    OPLAN Smokey fire camp

    SPRINGFIELD, OR, UNITED STATES

    09.22.2020

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Steph Sawyer 

    142nd Wing

    B-roll footage of an Oregon National Guard OPLAN Smokey fire camp in Springfield, OR. 5 interviews included.
    Interview 1: Army National Guard 1st Lieutenant Beth Biggs, 141st Brigade Support Battalion, Portland, OR
    Interview 2: Officer in Charge, Air National Guard Lt. Col. Joseph Lontai, 142nd Wing, Portland Air National Guard Base, OR
    Interview 3: Crew boss for National Guard team 3, Mr. Daniel Cleveland, Wildlands Fire management officer, Oregon Military Department
    Interview 4: Air National Guard Staff Sgt. Jaebyn Drake, fire fighter, 142nd Wing, Portland Air National Guard Base, OR
    Interview 5: Air National Guard Senior Airman Chad Bowen, 142nd Wing, Portland Air National Guard Base, OR

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.22.2020
    Date Posted: 09.24.2020 10:02
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 767093
    VIRIN: 200922-Z-SP755-1001
    Filename: DOD_107987783
    Length: 00:14:58
    Location: SPRINGFIELD, OR, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, OPLAN Smokey fire camp, by TSgt Steph Sawyer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Oregon
    community
    Oregon Air National Guard
    Oregon Army National Guard
    Oregon National Guard
    Oregon Military Department
    Citizen Soldiers
    wildfire season
    Citizen Airmen
    Oregon wildfires
    OPLAN Smokey
    fire camp

