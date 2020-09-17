Hawaiʻi National Guard Medical Task Force praised by Governor

The Hawaiʻi National Guard’s Joint Task Force, the activated portion of the Guard assisting the in the state’s response to COVID-19, has a specialized medical unit that was recognized by Governor David Ige today for all of their missions within the community.
Hawaii State Governor David Ige, and COVID incident Commander Maj.. Gen. Kenneth Hara and staff visited Hawaii National Guard Task Face Medical. Durin the visit the Governor and Leadership were briefed on how Task Force Medical has supported the State response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
00:01:44:05 - Tech. Sgt. Kyra Santos - Hawaii Air National Guard, 154th Medical Detachment 1
00:02:30:44 - Hawaii State Governor David Ige
(U.S. Air National Guard video by Tech. Sgt. Andrew Jackson)
