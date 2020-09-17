Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Hawaiʻi National Guard Medical Task Force praised by Governor

    HONOLULU, HI, UNITED STATES

    09.17.2020

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Andrew Jackson 

    State of Hawaii, Department of Defense, Public Affairs Office

    The Hawaiʻi National Guard’s Joint Task Force, the activated portion of the Guard assisting the in the state’s response to COVID-19, has a specialized medical unit that was recognized by Governor David Ige today for all of their missions within the community.

    Hawaii State Governor David Ige, and COVID incident Commander Maj.. Gen. Kenneth Hara and staff visited Hawaii National Guard Task Face Medical. Durin the visit the Governor and Leadership were briefed on how Task Force Medical has supported the State response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

    Interviews

    00:01:44:05 - Tech. Sgt. Kyra Santos - Hawaii Air National Guard, 154th Medical Detachment 1

    00:02:30:44 - Hawaii State Governor David Ige
    (U.S. Air National Guard video by Tech. Sgt. Andrew Jackson)

    Date Taken: 09.17.2020
    Date Posted: 09.23.2020 20:36
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 767026
    VIRIN: 200917-Z-IX631-001
    Filename: DOD_107987034
    Length: 00:04:13
    Location: HONOLULU, HI, US 
