Barksdale Airmen participate in a readiness exercise at Barksdale Air Force Base, La., Sept. 23, 2020. Exercises of this sort ensure the 2nd Bomb Wing is able to provide the nation with winning combat power.
|Date Taken:
|09.23.2020
|Date Posted:
|09.23.2020 17:42
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|767004
|VIRIN:
|200923-F-DX695-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_107986619
|Length:
|00:00:28
|Location:
|BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, LA, US
This work, Readiness exercise tests the 2nd Bomb Wing, by SrA Tessa Corrick, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
