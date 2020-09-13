Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    UNITED STATES

    09.13.2020

    U.S. Coast Guard District 8     

    The Coast Guard rescued an overdue personal watercraft near Dauphin Island, Alabama, on September 13, 2020. Air Station New Orleans MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew was able to hoist the man aboard and he was transported back to Jack Edwards National Airport in Gulf Shores, Al. with no medical concerns. (U.S. Coast Guard courtesy photo)

    Date Taken: 09.13.2020
    Date Posted: 09.14.2020 16:21
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 767004
    VIRIN: 200914-G-G0108-1006
    Filename: DOD_107987544
    Length: 00:00:29
    Location: US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The Coast Guard rescued an overdue personal watercraft near Dauphin Island, Alabama, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    D8
    Dauphin Island
    Hoist Rescue

