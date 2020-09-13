video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The Coast Guard rescued an overdue personal watercraft near Dauphin Island, Alabama, on September 13, 2020. Air Station New Orleans MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew was able to hoist the man aboard and he was transported back to Jack Edwards National Airport in Gulf Shores, Al. with no medical concerns. (U.S. Coast Guard courtesy photo)