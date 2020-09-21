Waldemar Ramirez III, a country program manager with Army Security Assistance Command, narrates a short "Did You Know" PSA paying tribute to the selfless service and sacrifices of Hispanic Americans during WWII. (US Army video by Tim Hanson)
|Date Taken:
|09.21.2020
|Date Posted:
|09.23.2020 16:52
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|766995
|VIRIN:
|200921-A-IK167-001
|Filename:
|DOD_107986470
|Length:
|00:01:41
|Location:
|REDSTONE ARSENAL, AL, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Did You Know: Hispanic heritage, by Tim Hanson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT