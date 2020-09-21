Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Did You Know: Hispanic heritage

    REDSTONE ARSENAL, AL, UNITED STATES

    09.21.2020

    Video by Tim Hanson 

    U.S. Army Security Assistance Command

    Waldemar Ramirez III, a country program manager with Army Security Assistance Command, narrates a short "Did You Know" PSA paying tribute to the selfless service and sacrifices of Hispanic Americans during WWII. (US Army video by Tim Hanson)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.21.2020
    Date Posted: 09.23.2020 16:52
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 766995
    VIRIN: 200921-A-IK167-001
    Filename: DOD_107986470
    Length: 00:01:41
    Location: REDSTONE ARSENAL, AL, US 
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Did You Know: Hispanic heritage, by Tim Hanson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Tim Hanson
    AMC
    Army Materiel Command
    National Hispanic Heritage Month
    USASAC
    U.S. Army Security Assistance Command
    country program manager
    Waldemar Ramirez III

