Footage:
Looking over broken-down C-130 engines, enjoying coffee with Ethiopian counterparts, taking the Ethiopian C-130 for a high-speed taxi, classroom instructions for pilots, local Ethiopian street traffic from inside a moving vehicle.
More information:
Airmen from the 818th Mobility Support Advisory Squadron work with their Ethiopian counterparts to troubleshoot issues with a C-130 Hercules as well as advise their technicians and pilots. The C-130 was gifted to Ethiopia from the U.S. U.S. Air Force air advisors provided technical expertise to train Ethiopian Air Force aircrew on how to execute a C-130 mission profile to help support peacekeeping operations in the region. The 818th MSAS is comprised of more than 28 Air Force specialties who advise, assist, and train U.S. military partners in Africa.
|Date Taken:
|01.16.2020
|Date Posted:
|09.14.2020 10:57
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|766953
|VIRIN:
|200116-F-XC220-1003
|Filename:
|DOD_107987000
|Length:
|00:03:58
|Location:
|ET
|Web Views:
|11
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Ethiopia & U.S. Airmen mission BROLL, by SSgt Sarah Brice, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
