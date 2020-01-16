Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Ethiopia & U.S. Airmen mission BROLL

    ETHIOPIA

    01.16.2020

    Video by Staff Sgt. Sarah Brice 

    621st Contingency Response Wing Public Affairs

    Footage:
    Looking over broken-down C-130 engines, enjoying coffee with Ethiopian counterparts, taking the Ethiopian C-130 for a high-speed taxi, classroom instructions for pilots, local Ethiopian street traffic from inside a moving vehicle.

    More information:
    Airmen from the 818th Mobility Support Advisory Squadron work with their Ethiopian counterparts to troubleshoot issues with a C-130 Hercules as well as advise their technicians and pilots. The C-130 was gifted to Ethiopia from the U.S. U.S. Air Force air advisors provided technical expertise to train Ethiopian Air Force aircrew on how to execute a C-130 mission profile to help support peacekeeping operations in the region. The 818th MSAS is comprised of more than 28 Air Force specialties who advise, assist, and train U.S. military partners in Africa.

    Date Taken: 01.16.2020
    Date Posted: 09.14.2020 10:57
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 766953
    VIRIN: 200116-F-XC220-1003
    Filename: DOD_107987000
    Length: 00:03:58
    Location: ET
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Ethiopia & U.S. Airmen mission BROLL, by SSgt Sarah Brice, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Ethiopia
    621st CRW
    C-130
    621 CRW
    Contingency Response Wing
    MSAS
    818 MSAS
    818th MSAS

