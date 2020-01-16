Ethiopia & U.S. Airmen mission BROLL

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/766953" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Footage:

Looking over broken-down C-130 engines, enjoying coffee with Ethiopian counterparts, taking the Ethiopian C-130 for a high-speed taxi, classroom instructions for pilots, local Ethiopian street traffic from inside a moving vehicle.



More information:

Airmen from the 818th Mobility Support Advisory Squadron work with their Ethiopian counterparts to troubleshoot issues with a C-130 Hercules as well as advise their technicians and pilots. The C-130 was gifted to Ethiopia from the U.S. U.S. Air Force air advisors provided technical expertise to train Ethiopian Air Force aircrew on how to execute a C-130 mission profile to help support peacekeeping operations in the region. The 818th MSAS is comprised of more than 28 Air Force specialties who advise, assist, and train U.S. military partners in Africa.