    127th Wing POW/MIA Table

    SELFRIDGE AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, MI, UNITED STATES

    09.18.2020

    Video by Staff Sgt. Andrew Schumann 

    127th Wing Public Affairs

    In honor of POW/MIA Remembrance Day, Brig. Gen. Rolf Mammen, Commander of the 127th Wing, Michigan Air National Guard, presents the new POW/MIA Table, located at the 127th Wing Dining Facility.
    POW/MIA Recognition Day honors those once held as prisoners of war and reaffirms our promise to never cease searching for those who remain missing in action.
    You are not forgotten.

    #POWMIA

    Date Taken: 09.18.2020
    Date Posted: 09.23.2020 10:20
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 766894
    VIRIN: 200918-F-JK012-103
    Filename: DOD_107985431
    Length: 00:01:13
    Location: SELFRIDGE AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, MI, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 127th Wing POW/MIA Table, by SSgt Andrew Schumann, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

