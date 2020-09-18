In honor of POW/MIA Remembrance Day, Brig. Gen. Rolf Mammen, Commander of the 127th Wing, Michigan Air National Guard, presents the new POW/MIA Table, located at the 127th Wing Dining Facility.
POW/MIA Recognition Day honors those once held as prisoners of war and reaffirms our promise to never cease searching for those who remain missing in action.
You are not forgotten.
#POWMIA
|Date Taken:
|09.18.2020
|Date Posted:
|09.23.2020 10:20
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|766894
|VIRIN:
|200918-F-JK012-103
|Filename:
|DOD_107985431
|Length:
|00:01:13
|Location:
|SELFRIDGE AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, MI, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 127th Wing POW/MIA Table, by SSgt Andrew Schumann, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT