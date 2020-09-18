127th Wing POW/MIA Table

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



In honor of POW/MIA Remembrance Day, Brig. Gen. Rolf Mammen, Commander of the 127th Wing, Michigan Air National Guard, presents the new POW/MIA Table, located at the 127th Wing Dining Facility.

POW/MIA Recognition Day honors those once held as prisoners of war and reaffirms our promise to never cease searching for those who remain missing in action.

