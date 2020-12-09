Twelve Airmen from the 173rd Fighter Wing at Kingsley Field in Klamath Falls, Oregon load up in HUMVEEs and trucks to head out to Central Oregon to assist with Traffic Control Points at areas devastated by historic wildfires September 12, 2020. Oregon Governor Kate Brown called up on the Oregon National Guard to assist with the wild fire response.
|Date Taken:
|09.12.2020
|Date Posted:
|09.13.2020 13:09
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|766884
|VIRIN:
|200912-Z-NV612-1023
|Filename:
|DOD_107985450
|Length:
|00:00:40
|Location:
|KLAMATH FALLS, OR, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Team Kingsley heads out to support Traffic Control Points, by SMSgt Jennifer Shirar, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
