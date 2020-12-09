Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Team Kingsley heads out to support Traffic Control Points

    KLAMATH FALLS, OR, UNITED STATES

    09.12.2020

    Video by Senior Master Sgt. Jennifer Shirar 

    173rd Fighter Wing/Public Affairs

    Twelve Airmen from the 173rd Fighter Wing at Kingsley Field in Klamath Falls, Oregon load up in HUMVEEs and trucks to head out to Central Oregon to assist with Traffic Control Points at areas devastated by historic wildfires September 12, 2020. Oregon Governor Kate Brown called up on the Oregon National Guard to assist with the wild fire response.

    Date Taken: 09.12.2020
    Date Posted: 09.13.2020
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 766884
    VIRIN: 200912-Z-NV612-1023
    Filename: DOD_107985450
    Length: 00:00:40
    Location: KLAMATH FALLS, OR, US 
    This work, Team Kingsley heads out to support Traffic Control Points, by SMSgt Jennifer Shirar, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

